By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Read freely during Banned Books Week, now through Saturday, September 28. Judge the content of questionable books for yourself by checking out the banned and challenged books from our display. This is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.

Children will read books and participate in fall activities for Story Time on Thursday, September 26. Think fall and bring your preschooler to the library at 10:30 AM to celebrate autumn.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters is Thursday, September 26, from 1 to 3 PM. Join other handcrafters at the library for a time of work and conversation.

The library is the place for coffee on Monday mornings. We start pouring at 8 AM.

Show up and build towers from 3:30 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday, October 1, at our next LEGORAMA program.

Children will read about apples, eat apples, and do apple activities at Preschool Story Time on October 3, beginning at 10:30 AM. It will be delicious!

The #LibrariesTransform Book Pick is offering readers nationwide access to the same ebook at the same time through public libraries. On BRIDGES you can download your copy of After the Flood by Kassandra Montag, from October 7-21. All you need is a library card!

The library has a lot to offer – for free. We have books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, newspapers, computers, programs and more. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you are not already a patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library.

From July 2018 through June 2019 library users saved more than $215,500 by checking out materials from Hawkins Memorial Library, rather than purchasing them. The library is a great value to the community. Use it!