By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Read freely during Banned Books Week through October 3. Judge the content of questionable books for yourself by checking out the banned and challenged books from our display. This is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. The theme of this year’s event is “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark. Keep the Light On!”

October is National Book Month! We encourage everyone to pick up that book they’ve been “meaning to read” and read it. You can drop by the library, roam around a section, pick a book with the most interesting cover, or ask the librarian for a suggestion.

Free Kid’s Kits are take and make craft and science projects available to families and day cares. Stop in for straw rockets, the Kid’s Kit children can pick up this week as a fun activity to create at home.

Join the online discussion of Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of the eBook and audiobook of this classic novel. A question about the book has been posted each weekday for ten days on the Hawkins Memorial Library Facebook page. Following the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—the novel details their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters.

Support Hawkins Memorial Library by purchasing a Christmas wreath for the holiday season. These decorated wreathes will be available to pick up before Thanksgiving with proceeds benefiting the library. Order your fresh wreath for the holidays at the library or online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/. This would make a great gift for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just to brighten someone’s day.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. When you sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.

Keep in touch with what is happening at the library by liking us on Facebook. And remember we have links and information on our website for library activities and programs offered to the community at https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/.

Thank you to the Progress Review for the opportunity to share library programs and services through print over the years. This medium has been an invaluable resource in helping the library reach this community. You will be sorely missed!