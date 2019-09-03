By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

If you are not already a patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. The library has a lot to offer – for free. We have books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, newspapers, computers, programs and more. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Preschoolers learn about using their library at Story Time on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 AM. On Thursday mornings during the school year, preschoolers can participate in this fun learning program with stories, activities, and crafts. Stop in and register your preschooler.

Read a Book Day is Friday, September 6. Reading is a great lifetime hobby and it offers many positive attributes. It’s relaxing and therapeutic. It’s educational. And it’s entertaining. Reading is very good for improving memory and concentration, as well as, reducing stress. Reading is a good way to learn about other times, other places and many other things, and is also a very affordable means of entertainment.

The coffee is on Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM. Drop in and have a cup on us!

Geoffrey Takes a Hike, a new children’s book by Ruth Anne Schneck, will be presented on Wednesday, September 11, at 6:30 PM. In this adventure, Geoffrey makes a birthday wish and keeps it in his heart as he treks through new journeys in the USA. Join Ruth Ann for her author talk and reading, book sales, and a drawing. Come at 6 PM for coloring!

At Story Time on Thursday, September 12, preschoolers will read books about books! The program starts at 10:30 AM.

The library has handwork, inspiration and conversation from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, September 12, at Hawkins’ Handcrafters. Bring any type of craft or handwork to work on – and bring a friend too.

Get together with others and color! The next Color and Connect program is on Tuesday, September 17, from 6 to 8 PM. We would love to have you join us.

Build with Magformers on Wednesday, September 18, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Magformers are magnetic building toys that will be featured with monthly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) programs at the library.

In the Land of Second Chances by George Shaffner, is the September 23, Book Club selection. Stop at the library to pick up the book so you can participate in the discussion.