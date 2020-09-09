By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

This library has a lot to offer – for free. If you are not already a patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. Or you can sign up online on our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us. We have books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, newspapers, computers, programs and more. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The Libraries Transform Book Pick available on Bridges for download September 14-28 is Book of the Little Axe, by Lauren Francis-Sharma. This is a popular digital reading program that connects readers nationwide by offering free access to the same ebook through public libraries. Ambitious and masterfully-wrought, this book is an incredible journey, spanning decades and oceans from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion.

We have fire breathing dragons, musical kazoos, and colorful spinner Kid’s Kits children can pick up as fun activities to create at home. Free Kid’s Kits are take and make craft and science projects available to families and day cares.

International Read an eBook Day is observed on September 18. To participate in Read an eBook Day, all you need to do is lay the paper book you’re currently reading aside and start reading an eBook instead. Borrow your eBooks and eAudiobooks from the library through the BRIDGES program, Iowa’s eLibrary. Click the BRIDGES link on www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and enjoy browsing. E-Books and eAudiobooks are loaned for two weeks at no cost to you.

Bridges has unlimited checkouts of the eBook and audiobook Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott. Following the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—the novel details their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters. Read this book then join the online discussion on the Hawkins Memorial Library Facebook page beginning Monday, September 21. A discussion question about the book will be posted each weekday for ten days.