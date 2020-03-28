Hawkins Memorial Library patrons can join thousands of readers around the world in laughter and learning during the Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club.

From March 30 to April 13, booklovers can enjoy stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s hilarious yet insightful memoir, Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic, as an ebook or audiobook with no waitlists or holds. Hawkins Memorial Library readers can join by visiting https://bridges.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app, then discuss online at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/.

Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s memoir in which he points out that autism “looks” different for just about everyone with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is an invaluable and compelling read for young readers with ASD looking for voices to relate to, as well as for readers hoping to broaden their understanding of ASD.

The free program runs for two weeks and only requires a library card to get started. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.