Hawkins Memorial Library in partnership with RBdigital from Recorded Books, is pleased to announce the availability of Transparent Language Online for Libraries, the most complete language-learning solution available anywhere.

Through www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, patrons of Hawkins Memorial Library have unlimited access to more than 100 languages, with courses designed to build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Packed with pronunciation practice, speech analysis, a grammar reference, writing activities, and vocabulary-building lessons, Transparent Language Online is accessible at the library, at home, or on the go on most Internet-connected devices.