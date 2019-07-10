On Tuesday, July 16, at 6:30 PM Hawkins Memorial Library will host the second of four special Summer Reading Programs scheduled on Tuesday evenings in July and August. This program is free and open to the public.

In Other Worldly Animal Adaptations we discover animals that can be found in different habitats around the world and require many special adaptations to survive in their environments. You will meet several animals from the zoo and learn about their “otherworldly” adaptations. Other Worldly Animal Adaptations will be presented by the Blank Park Zoo.