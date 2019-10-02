When you see corn hole, live music, and delicious food served with a giant projection screen playing football, it usually means one thing, a tailgate party!

But this isn’t a normal tailgating party, it’s Sunday services for Heartland Community Church in the La Porte City Park on Sunday, October 6. Join Pastor Chad Adelmund and church members and friend for outdoor worship from 10:30-11:30 AM and stay for free hamburgers and hotdogs, drinks and sides! Cornhole, frisbee games, bubbles, and other fun outside games are planned for the whole family!

So grab the family and some bag chairs and meet at the park for some Faith, Family, Food, and Football!

Heartland’s Community Family Night

Where: Heartland Community Church

When: Every Wednesday Night

Time: 6pm until 7:45pm

We Are Better Together!

And plan on joining friends every Wednesday night when church members will serve a free meal at 6 PM for students and families, followed by a time of games, prizes, singing and fun in the Heartland Community Church’s sanctuary.

After the party in the sanctuary, students in grades K-5 go to “Kid City,” 6-8th grade students go to “The Crossing,” and high school students go to “Route 122,” where they will share in interactive ministry lessons and small group discussion along with time for games like dodgeball in the dining hall until 7:45 PM.

EVERYONE is invited to stop by – We Are Better Together! The church is located at 705 Bishop Avenue, La Porte City.