Thanks to generous donors, the Stuttering Foundation has donated books and DVDs to libraries across the country, including the Hawkins Memorial Library.

Stuttering Foundation books are directed to parents of children who stutter, adults who stutter, speech pathologists, pediatricians, family physicians, nurses, health care professionals, hospitals, schools, clinics, day-care centers, and all those concerned with the problem of stuttering. The DVDs feature some of the world’s leading therapists with children who stutter.

Contact Hawkins Memorial Library (342-3025) to borrow these materials or for more information.