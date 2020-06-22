Bruce Boosters’ pre-pandemic project benefits Cedar Bend Humane Society

By Lauren Frush

At a meeting earlier this year, the Bruce Boosters 4-H club assembled 25 “Furrever Home” dog adoption kits for the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Each kit included items members donated including treats, shampoo, dog bowls, and toys. The toys were assembled at the meeting and included braided fleece pull toys using fleece fabric scraps as well as recycled water bottles covered with repurposed socks.

At the beginning of March, leader Jessica Albertsen took a committee of members including Camden Erhardt, Lauren Frush, and Jill Hanson to deliver the donations and to meet the animals.

We were glad we were able to complete this project as pet adoptions have increased as people have been sheltering at home. It was a fun and rewarding project!