Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.

Jadin Hennings of Dysart, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship and the Sharon Richman Elementary Education Scholarship.

Hallie Spore of Dysart, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship.

More than $1.3 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.

The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments, including apparel, events, and hospitality management; food science and human nutrition; human development and family studies; and kinesiology and health. In partnership with Human Sciences Extension and Outreach, these units provide outreach to improve the daily lives of Iowans and others around the world.