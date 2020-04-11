Henry L. Zuck, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by his children.

The patriarch of the Zuck family entered the gates of Heaven early Monday morning. He was Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Rest in peace, Henry – we love you!

Private family graveside services will be held at Homer Big Grove Cemetery.

Henry was born January 24, 1933 on the family farm northwest of Garrison, IA, the son of John and Katherine Banse Suck. He attended school in Garrison. Henry worked on farms and at Clark’s Chevrolet before working at John Deere for twenty six years, retiring in 1993. He married Alice Brooks March 15, 1951. Henry enjoyed fishing with his children when they were young. In later years he enjoyed riding in Tractorcades.

He is survived by his sons, Lou and Lynn Zuck and Jim and Lisa Zuck, of Punta Gorda, FL; daughters, Katherine Zuck of Grundy Center and Tammy and Bob Zeien of La Porte City; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Henry and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.