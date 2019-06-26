Hickory Hills Park is one of 99 county parks featured in an effort to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore Iowa’s outdoors. The “99 Counties, 99 Parks” initiative highlights the wide array of recreational activities the state has to offer within its county parks. This program is a partnership among the Iowa Tourism Office, Iowa’s County Conservation System (mycountyparks.com), Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Next Step Adventure.

In celebration of this program you can find a “selfie station” at Hickory Hills Park! This selfie station has a spot to place your phone with a view of Casey Lake behind you. The selfie station is located near the Lakeview Lodge parking lot. To view a map of the selfie station location, logon to https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Black-Hawk/Park/Hickory-Hills-Park.aspx.