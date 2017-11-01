There are some students who set the bar. They work harder, show more passion and lead by example – in the classroom, on the field and within the community.

Recently, Wendy’s High School Heisman recognized Kortlyn Ewoldt and Hunter Fleshner from Union High School and their dedication to never cutting corners by naming them School Winners.

“These students are known by their teachers and friends for their commitment to excellence. We are excited and honored that a program like Wendy’s High School Heisman is also recognizing their hard work,” said Jim Cayton, high school principal.

School Winners receive a certificate and a Wendy’s High School Heisman Patch and may advance to the State and National level. To track a student’s progress through the competition, please visit www.WendysHeisman.com.