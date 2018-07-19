The Highland Club met at 1 :30 PM Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the La Porte City Community Center with 14 members present.

President Janet Magnuson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered with “Are you going on vacation during July and if so, where?”The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were given. The reports were motioned to be accepted by Janice Vaughn, seconded by Marge Moore, and approved.

Mary Nelson requested her membership status be changed from active to Honorary Member.

There was discussion about adding new members and whether they had to reside in La Porte City. Nothing in the by-laws prohibits us from accepting someone into the club who lives outside of La Porte City.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Judy Frank, seconded by Peggy Mangrich and was approved.

Following the regular meeting the group played six rounds of 500. Prizes were awarded to: High prize: JoAnn Phillips; 2nd High prize: JoAnn Johnson; Door prize: Nancy Olson.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the La Porte City Community Center with Janice Vaughn as hostess.