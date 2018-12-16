The Highland Club met at 1 PM, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the La Porte City Community Center with 12 members present. President Janet Magnuson called the meeting to order. Hostess was Karen Johnson. Roll call was answered with “Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?”

The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were given. The reports were motioned to be accepted by Kathy Norris, seconded by Peggy Mangrich and approved.

The minutes of the Winter party was presented. Janice Vaughn made a motion to accept the minutes. Charlotte Anton seconded the motion. Motion approved.

The Winter Party was held Monday, December 3, 2018, at the La Porte City Golf Club with 17 in attendance. A delicious meal of smoked turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberries and dessert was served. After the social and dinner, 500 was played. Winners were: Men’s high: Cecil Frank; Men’s low: Ron Mangrich; Women’s high: Peggy Mangrich; Women’s low: Marilyn Purdy; Door prize: Karen Johnson.

Election of officers: Carol Aschenbrenner, President; Peggy Mangrich, Vice President and Karen Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer.

The Club’s charity donation for this year is going to a family in the Union Community School District. Kathy Norris made a motion to give Bridget Fuller $100.00 to be given to Principal Todd Parker, who will help make sure a deserving family is selected. Peggy Mangrich seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Peggy Mangrich made a motion to send Christmas cards to those ill and the honorary members of the club. Kathy Norris seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Kathy Norris, seconded by JoAnn Phillips and approved.

Following the regular meeting, six rounds of 500 were played. High prize: Marge Moore; 2nd High prize: Janet Magnuson; Door prize: Judy Frank.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center, with Janet Magnuson as hostess.