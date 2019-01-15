The Highland Club met Wednesday, January 2, at the La Porte City Community Center with 13 members present. President Carol Aschenbrenner called the meeting to order. Hostess was Janet Magnuson. Roll call was answered with “What was your New Year’s resolution?”

The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Selection of the party committees was done: Spring Party: Chairman, Bridget Fuller; Judy Frank, Peggy Mangrich and Janet Magnuson

Fall Party: Chairman, Karen Johnson; JoAnn Phillips, Kathy Norris, Marge Moore and JoAnn Johnson

Winter Party: Chairman, Janice Vaughn; Nancy Olson, Janet Sproule, Carol Aschenbrenner, Dianne Ambrosy

Following the meeting the group played six rounds of 500. High prize was awarded to: Maxeen Anton; 2nd High: Peggy Mangrich; Door prize: Nancy Olson.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, February 6, at the La Porte City Community Center with Nancy Olson as hostess.