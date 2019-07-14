The Highland Club met Wednesday, July 3, at the La Porte City Community Center with 14 members present. In the absence of President Carol Aschenbrenner, Vice President Peggy Mangrich called the meeting to order. Hostess was JoAnn Johnson. Roll call was answered with “What is your favorite 4th of July memory or what are your plans for this 4th?” The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s report for June were read and approved.

The Highland Club is responsible for the September birthday party at the Care Center. Reminder that plans for the Fall Party need to begin: committee chairman Karen Johnson, with members JoAnn Phillips, Kathy Norris, Marge Moore and JoAnn Johnson.

Following the regular meeting six rounds of 500 were played. High prize went to Charlotte Anton; low to Dianne Ambrosy; door prize to Janet Magnuson.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 7, at the La Porte City Community Center with Bridget Fuller as hostess.