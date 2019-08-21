The Highland Club met at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center with 13 members and one guest present. In the absence of President Carol Aschenbrenner, Vice President Peggy Mangrich called the meeting to order. Hostess was Bridget Fuller. Roll call was answered with “What is your favorite vacation?”

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s report for July were read and approved.

Our meeting time was change to 1:30 PM today because the Council on Aging was serving meals at the Community Center. It is a goodwill donation for the meal for seniors otherwise $7.00 for others. They have been averaging between 28-32 people each week. If anyone wants to participate, call Judy Mether or Peggy Mangrich.

The Highland Club is responsible for the birthday party at 1:30 PM at La Porte City Specialty Care on Thursday, September, 5, 2019. Four cakes are needed and will be provided by Carol Aschenbrenner, Marge Moore, Dee Hutton and Dianne Ambrosy.

The Fall Party is set for Monday, September 9 at the La Porte City Golf Club. Social to begin at 5:30 PM with dinner served at 6. A sign-up sheet was sent around to get a head count for the party.

Our guest, Pam Dierks, said she would be joining our club.

Following the regular meeting six rounds of 500 were played. High prize went to Dianne Ambrosy; low to Judy Frank and door prize to Bridget Fuller.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Community Center with Judy Frank as hostess.