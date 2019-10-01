The Highland Club met Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center with 12 members present. President, Carol Aschenbrenner called the meeting to order. Hostess was Judy Frank. Roll call was answered with “What was your first job after high school?”

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s report for August

Following our regular meeting we played six rounds of 500.

High prize was awarded to: Marge Moore; 2nd High prize: Dee Hutton; Door prize: Nancy Olson.

The next meeting will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center with Karen Johnson as hostess.