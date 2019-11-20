The Highland Club met at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center with 13 members present.

President Carol Aschenbrenner called the meeting to order. Hostess was Peggy Mangrich. Roll call was answered with “What is your favorite dish that you make for Thanksgiving?” The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s report were read and approved with a correction.

The Christmas Party was discussed. It will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at the La Porte City Golf Club. Social time begins at 5:30 with dinner being served at 6 PM and followed by 500. Each year the club donates money to a charity during the holiday season and the food bank in La Porte City was selected as this year’s recipient.

500 was played with the winner of high prize: Carol Aschenbrenner; low prize: Judy Frank and door prize: Janice Vaughn.

The next meeting will be December 4, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Janice Vaughn as hostess at the La Porte City Community Center.