The Highland Club met at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the La Porte City Community Center with 13 members present.

President Carol Aschenbrenner called the meeting to order. Hostess was Janice Vaughn. Roll call was answered with “What is your favorite Christmas memory?” The Secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.

Twenty people attended the Christmas Party held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the La Porte City Golf Club. 500 was played after dinner with the winner of Men’s High: Roger Vaughn; Men’s Low: Ron Mangrich; Women’s High: Dianne Ambrosy; Women’s Low: Kathy Norris.

Election of officers was held for the coming year. Officers for 2020 are: President, Peggy Mangrich; Vice President, Kathy Norris; and Secretary/Treasurer, Karen Johnson.

Christmas cards were signed and sent to the club’s honorary members.

500 was played with the winner of High Prize: Judy Frank; Low Prize: Nancy Olson and Door Prize: Janet Magnuson.

The next meeting will be January 8, 2020, at 1:30 PM with Kathy Norris as hostess.