The Highland Club met at 1 :30 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the La Porte City Community Center with 10 members present. President, Peggy Mangrich called the meeting to order. Hostess was Carol Aschenbrenner. The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s report were read and approved. The Spring Party was discussed. Social will begin at 5 PM with dinner served at 5:30. The menu will be Swiss steak, corn, salad, potatoes and dessert.

Following the meeting the group played 500. High prize was awarded to Nancy Olson; 2nd high to Janet Magnuson and door prize to Karen Johnson.

The next meeting will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the La Porte City Community Center with Judy Frank as hostess.