Thirteen members of the Highland Club met at the La Porte City Community Center on May 10, 2017. President Kathy Norris invited a response to roll call to be, “My favorite Mother’s Day.” Our hostess was Nancy Olson who served refreshments. The afternoon was spent playing “500” with prizes going to: Janice Vaughn-high, Maxeen Anton-second high, tied with JoAnn Johnson. The next meeting will be June 7th, with Marge Moore serving as hostess.
Related Posts
Crystal Thiele Joins Advanced Systems
December 30, 2015
No Fine November
November 6, 2013
Free Smoke Detectors Now Available
February 15, 2014
Heartland Church to Host Third Day Power Team
September 26, 2014
Weather
Community Calendar
Honor Flight
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
SHOP
Member Login
SHOPPING CART
Cart is empty $0.00