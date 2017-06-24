Twelve members of the Highland Club met at the La Porte City Community Center on June 7, 2017. Twelve members of the Highland Club met at the La Porte City Community Center on June 7, 2017. They were entertained by hostess JoAnn Phillips. The afternoon was spent playing 500. Prize winners were: High-Lois Jesse, Low-JoAnn Johnson, Door-Nancy Olson.

Dates to remember include September 11 for the Fall Party at the LPC Golf Club and December 4 for the Christmas Party, also at the Golf Club.

The next meeting will be July 5 with Marilyn Purdy as hostess.