Area residents are encouraged to light up their homes and share some holiday spirit with their neighbors and friends, as the La Porte City Home Lighting Contest, sponsored by La Porte City Utilities and The Progress Review returns this holiday season.

Homes placing in the top ten this year will receive a $20 credit on their utility bill, courtesy of La Porte City Utilities. To receive a utility credit, winning homes must receive utility service from La Porte City Utilities. Additionally, owners of the homes placing in the top three will be awarded La Porte City Chamber Checks in the amounts of $75, $50 and $25, respectively.

While there are no prizes awarded to La Porte City businesses, special recognition is given to area merchants as part of The Progress Review’s annual holiday slideshow, The Lights of La Porte City. The award recipients of the 2018 La Porte City Holiday Home Lighting Contest will be announced in the December 19, 2018 edition of The Progress Review.

Judging for the lighting contest will take place December 14-15, between 5 PM and 7 PM. Area residents are encouraged to leave their holiday lights on during that time.