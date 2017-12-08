Make a difference right here at home. Hawkins Memorial Library and the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum have a Christmas Wish Tree adorned with tags on display at the library. Each tag bears the request of a simple item needed. Your donation of that item (or cash if you want the staff members to do the shopping) will help these non-profit organizations provide additional programming and much more for the community, a simple way way to say, “Thank you.” So please, pluck a tag, purchase that item, and return it to be placed under the tree for the holidays.

The Adopt a Book Tree makes it possible for patrons to purchase new books for children in this community to read and enjoy. You choose a book to donate and pay for it. The library orders the book and when it arrives, a name plate will be placed inside the book as a special thank you for your kindness.

Wish list tags for easy and juvenile books can be selected from the Christmas tree in the library entry – each showing the book cover and cost. Book prices range between $6.95 and $23.99 for these sturdy hardcover reading treasures that will be used by many children over the years.