The holiday spirit was abundant in La Porte City last weekend, as hundreds of people gathered on Main Street Friday night for a parade, caroling and tree lighting ceremony, highlighted by the capture of Mr. Grinch, who was arrested for the attempted theft of Christmas. Perhaps inspired by a visit from Santa Claus, the Grinch had a change of heart and was later released. On Saturday, the La Porte City Police Department helped brighten the holiday season for some area families with the second annual Shop with a Cop event. Photos by Mike Whittlesey and Katie Davison.