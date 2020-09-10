Union’s lone home cross country meet at the La Porte City Golf Club was cancelled on September 10 due to soggy course conditions. Next up on the schedule for the Knights are meets at Starmont on Tuesday, September 15th, Denver on Monday, September 21st and at Grundy Center on Thursday the 24th.

Union Girls Cross Country at Oelwein, 9/1/2020

Team

1. Decorah 87

2. Jesup 94

11. Union 246

Individual

16. Ellie Rathe 20:19

27. Lauren Youngblut 21.08

66. Sydney Anton 23.25

68. Elle Hookham 23.27

69. Alexa Weber 23.27

Union Boys Cross Country at Oelwein, 9/1/2020

Team

1. Decorah 32

2. West Delaware 72

14. Union 423

Individual

60. Conner Prestemon 18:23

81. Asher Beermann 19:33

87. Sam Fehl 19.53

94. Wyatt Hoy 20:30

101. Austin Martin 22:04