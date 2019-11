La Porte City Women’s Club 2019 Tour of Homes

Sunday, December 8 • 4-7 PM

Sites to Visit:

1. VGM Farm 6365 Ripple Road (Hwy. 218 N)

2. Sherry & Gary Sheffler 12727 Kober Rd.

3. Danielle & Chad Meyer 707 Locust St.

4. Kathy & Mike Strubel 302 Bowers Ave.

$6/person – Pick up wristband at any home.

Wristbands are also available at LPC Connect during office hours before the event; booties will be provided.

Questions? Contact Kathy Norris at 342-2006 or Louise Bright at 404-8597