Organizers of the garage sale held in La Porte City May 5-6 to benefit Cedar Valley Honor Flight are pleased to announce sales in excess of $5,400. This will allow nine more veterans to make an Honor Flight trip to Washington DC.
Applications for the organization’s October 10 flight are still being taken. Logon to CedarValleyHonorFlights.org for more information.
Honor Flight Garage Sale Nets $5,400
