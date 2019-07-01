In a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, a cross-section of 1,828 adults, aged 18 and over were polled and found that 86 percent of Americans will be celebrating the holiday. How so? The top three responses:

Cookout, BBQ or picnic (72 percent)

Fireworks/community event (59 percent)

Shopping Independence Day sales (26 percent)

With cookouts, BBQs and picnics leading the poll, it’s no surprise that these are the top three favorite Fourth of July foods:

Hamburgers (30 percent)

BBQ (i.e. shish kabobs; 30 percent)

Hot dogs (10 percent)

Last year, TopCashback.com members shopped the most in the Fashion category with retailers like Adidas, Gap and Michael Kors leading the list for the week of July 1st. Predictions have those same retailers falling into the Top 10 again this year. Based on anticipated shopping habits, Fashion is expected to be the most popular category to shop over the July 4th holiday week.

According to the survey, it was found that 86 percent of Americans plan to take advantage of Fourth of July sales and deals with two-thirds shopping online and one-third going in-store.

How much Americans plan on spending for Fourth of July sales:

$51 to $100 (36 percent)

Less than $50 (29 percent)

$101 to $500 (29 percent)

Whether it’s shopping or planning a fun get-together, your savings can be maximized using the following tips from Rebecca Gramuglia, Shopping Expert at TopCashback.com:

BYOF (bring your own food). One of the most popular Fourth of July celebrations includes barbecuing with friends and family. However, staples like burgers, hot dogs, steak, shish kabobs, and having a variety of salads and snacks at your party can definitely add up. If you’re hosting, let your guest know what items you’re making and tell them to bring their favorite sides or other festive items to make the cookout a little easier on the wallet.