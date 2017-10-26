Dick and Dee (Denise Thompson) will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary with an open house from 1-4 PM, Saturday, November 4 at Heartland Community Church, 705 Bishop Ave in La Porte City. They were married November 4, 1967 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids by Rev. William Cotton.

Dick graduated from Marion High School in 1959. After graduation, he served in the Navy from 1960-1964 and retired from Northwestern Bell (Qwest) after 40 years. Dick then worked as a baker at La Porte City Bakery, Etc. that he and Dee owned and operated for 19 years.

Dee graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1964. After graduation, while raising their children, she had a daycare and then joined Dick at the bakery until they sold it in 2015. La Porte City has been their home for 42 years where they have been active in the community and their church.

Hosting the event will be their children Shelley (Kevin) Flaherty of Alta, Jeff (Angie) Hutton of Mt. Auburn, Jennifer (Adam) Jackson of Cedar Rapids, and Mike (Ashley) Hutton of La Porte City. They have 6 grandchildren and one on order. They share their faith and delight in their family and friends.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards can be sent to: Dick and Dee Hutton, 14 Bruce Lane, La Porte City, IA 50651.