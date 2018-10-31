By Dolores Cicio

This trimester, students in Mrs. Wittenberg’s Health 1 class learned how to use “I” statements to communicate their feelings clearly.

“I” statements are used for basic communication; they allow for expression without placing blame on other people. The speaker takes all the responsibility for how he or she feels. The way a basic “I” statement goes is this: I feel…when….because….and I want…. .

However, “I” statements don’t always make things happen. You must use the right tone, and sometimes “I” statements are not received how you want them to be. You have to be able to find out why it didn’t work, and what you should change the next time you communicate.

“At first, I asked someone to push in their chair nicely, until he gave me attitude back and then I had an attitude,” Sophomore Alivia Mulligan said.

After learning about “I” statements, most students say that they continue to use them and in time they become second nature. “I” statements get used more than people may think.

“It’s a good way to not butt heads with people, and, in English class for example, having a discussion with different viewpoints so you’re not saying ‘I’m angry at you’,” Senior Carter Spore said.

In conversations with people, many said that they don’t fully follow the “I” statement guidelines, but instead use just the basics. Explaining one’s feelings is very important since that is when the person will take full responsibility for how they are feeling at the moment.

Students are grateful and happy that they learned this skill. Most of them had a negative reaction when first being introduced to “I” statements. Sometimes students will take the “I” statements as a joke and be skeptical, but Mrs. Wittenburg teaches them in a very active way.

“Kids will usually try them out on their parents or their siblings first and that’s usually how they either see success or failure,” Mrs. Wittenburg said.

“I” statements have helped some students be able to express how they feel and take full responsibility for how they feel. Freshmen have not yet learned about the “I” statements. However, they do still use this concept by addressing how they feel. The main thing that they will learn is how to not blame others and never say the word “you”. Even though they don’t use “I” statements as much, some still have effective communication.

“Not talking over text or through someone else and talking in person is like clear communication,” Freshman Zian Seuser said.