Union senior Hunter Fleshner was one of six Iowa student athletes honored with the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award during the Iowa high school state football championships Nov. 16-17 in Cedar Falls.

One student from each class received a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of his choice. Scholarship recipients include:

Eight Player: Brett Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s High SchoolClass A: Theo Baldus, St. Ansgar High SchoolClass 1A: Sam Joerger, Denver High SchoolClass 2A: Hunter Fleshner, Union High SchoolClass 3A: Tim Globokar, Xavier High SchoolClass 4A: Rhett Smeins, Cedar Falls High School

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“This program recognizes Iowa students for their achievements, both on and off the field,” said John Sorensen, president and CEO of Iowa Bankers Association. “The long-term success of these students is important to the future success of our communities, and helping Iowa communities is what Iowa banks are all about.”