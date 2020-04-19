City seeks qualifying homeowners for block grant funding

Does your home have work that needs to be done to improve its exterior? Perhaps a new roof and/or gutters are needed. Maybe the foundation has repairs to shore it up. Other repairs, such as replacing qualifying doors or windows could be needed. If so, the City of La Porte City hopes to have access to funding to help finance the repairs through a forgivable loan program.

To make such a reality happen, the City plans to apply to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for a grant to assist up to six (6) low- and moderate-income homeowners with exterior home repairs and improvements. This grant would be funded by IEDA’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Please note: The City is required to identify eligible homeowners before submitting a grant application.

Eligibility Guidelines

To receive up to $24,999 is forgivable loan funds for home repairs, homeowners must first meet the program’s income guidelines as summarized by Chart A. Second, the repairs being made to the home must fall under the program’s guidelines (Chart B).

The following types of repairs and improvements are ineligible for funding, per IEDA guidelines: Isolated roof repairs; adding additional layers of shingles to roof (without removing old shingles); removal of gutters without installing new gutters; installation of uninsulated siding; digging in basements; any inside repair; installing new porches, decks, or exterior stairways.

The City is working with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) to prepare the grant application for the proposed Exterior Home Rehabilitation program. If the City’s grant application to IEDA is successful, an INRCOG inspector will work with approved homeowners to determine the scope of work for rehabilitation assistance. The work specifications that the inspector determines are sent out to area contractors, and interested contractors would conduct walk-throughs in the qualifying homes. The contractors would then submit the bids to the City, and the contractor with the lowest responsible and responsive bid would be awarded the project.

If you are interested in the Exterior Home Repair program and you think you might qualify, please contact Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk, at 319-342-3396 or lpcclerk@lpctel.net, to request an application packet by mail or email. An application packet is also available to download from the City website at www.lpcia.com.