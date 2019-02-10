106: Lincoln Mehlert (31-13) placed 2nd

Semifinal – Mehlert over Austin Wilkins (Decorah), 9-1

1st Place – Carter Fousek (Crestwood) over Mehlert, Fall 3:02

2nd Place – Mehlert over Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW), 8-5

113: Kolten Crawford (32-7) placed 2nd

Semifinal – Crawford over Carsen Jeanes (Oelwein), Fall 3:51

1st Place – Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Crawford, SV-1 6-4

2nd Place – Crawford over Jonathan Dreckman (NH/TV), 5-1

120: Hunter Worthen (28-19) placed 2nd

Semifinal – Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) over Worthen, Fall 1:45

3rd Place – Worthen over Levi Lauer (North Fayette Valley), Fall 4:28

2nd Place – Worthen over Taylor Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW), 11-10

126: Lake LeBahn (34-11) placed 2nd

Semifinal – LeBahn over Matthew Slifka (Crestwood), Fall 3:17

1st Place – Mason Cleveland (NH/TV) over LeBahn, Fall 2:59

132: Stone Schmitz (31-14) placed 2nd

Semifinal – Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) over Schmitz, 13-2

3rd Place – Schmitz over Brayden Anderson (NH/TV), SV-1 5-3

2nd Place – Schmitz over Coby Willett (SH-BCLUW), Fall 2:37

138: Jack Thomsen (43-0) placed 1st

Semifinal – Thomsen over Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 11-6

1st Place – Thomsen over Carson Babcock (NH/TV), 15-4

152: Adam Ahrendsen (43-1) placed 1st

Semifinal – Ahrendsen over Jesse Daughton (North Fayette Valley), Fall 1:01

1st Place – Ahrendsen over Matthew Doyle (Independence), 6-5

160: Kaleb Roach (21-19) placed 4th

Semifinal – Cameron Rasing (NH/TV) over Roach, Fall 2:46

3rd Place – Weston Fantz (North Fayette Valley) over Roach, 6-0

220: Lane Albertsen (37-4) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Semifinal – Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood) over Albertsen, Fall 1:55

3rd Place – Albertsen over Daniel Graves (Dike-New Hartford), Fall 2:35