The illegal dumping of items such as the tires and drywall pictured above at La Porte City’s yard waste site on Brandon Road has city officials contemplating closing the site to the public. The city’s recycling center was victim to similar dumping practices prior to the installation of surveillance cameras that have been used to enforce the posted rules at the site. Anyone with information about the illegal dumping of items at the yard waste site is encouraged to contact the La Porte City Police Department. Photo courtesy of La Porte City Public Works Department.