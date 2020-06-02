Young readers can imagine their story this summer as Hawkins Memorial Library presents “Imagine Your Story” for the summer library program beginning June 8. The 2020 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through 5th grade.

Children can begin recording their daily reading time on Monday June 8, with a goal of reading at least 20 minutes per day, or a weekly total of 140 minutes or more. One reading log per person can be turned in each week for a prize; however readers are encouraged to read above and beyond the weekly goal. There will also be weekly drawings for a local gift certificate.

Summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer months. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. The public library is a community space where families can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs during the summer months.

For more information on the summer reading program, stop in the library, call 319-342-3025, or visit our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us. The library summer reading program is free of charge.