The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Here’s some of the vital information you need to know before Election Day:

ABSENTEE VOTING: Voters can no longer request to have an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail was Saturday, October 27. Absentee voting is still available at the courthouse through Monday, November 5. Voters can vote in person at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, IA 50703. The courthouse will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday October 31-November 2, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Saturday, November 3, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Monday, November 5, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

When returning a ballot you received by mail, that ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, November 5 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon, Tuesday, November 13. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.

The Code of Iowa provides that persons who are admitted to a hospital or a Health Care Facility (HCF) within three days of an election; Saturday, Sunday, Monday (and Election Day) may make a request by telephone to the Election Office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the hospital or HCF by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.

ELECTION DAY: The polls will be open from 7:00 AM until 9:00 PM on Election Day, November 6 for all Black Hawk County precincts.

All voters will be asked to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Pre-registered voters who are unable to show approved ID may sign an oath of identification for an election held in 2018. Voters who are not pre-registered or voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For more information about voter ID, visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 319-833-3007.

ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION: A person who is eligible to register to vote and vote, may register on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable documents which can be used as proof of identity and proof of residence are very specific and substitutes will not be accepted. For example, identification such as a Driver’s License cannot be expired. To see all forms of approved ID visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid.

Questions may be directed to the Election Office; our telephone number is 833-3007 or our email address is: election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. Our location is 316 E 5th St, Courthouse – Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.

If you are unsure where you will vote November 6, the following website look-up options are available:

……….Use the county’s website located at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Users may select Links or Real Estate mapping on the home page.

………Use the Secretary of State’s website located at: www.sos.iowa.gov . Users may select Find my Polling Place to determine their polling place and then select the option to verify where they are registered to vote.