In La Porte City, one service that remains in high demand is rental space that allows families and organizations to host gatherings too large for a home or office. Debbie Yordt wants to change that, occupying the building that was formerly the Rusty Pig. With Odd Pops, Yordt hopes to offer a flexible package to serve the need for rental space for holiday parties, business meetings, family reunions, bridal and baby showers and even funerals. She also envisions the space as an ideal location for vendor fairs, and with creative use of the kitchen, cooking classes. In fact, the adaptive nature of the space, combined with an array of available services for renters, is what inspired the facility’s name: Odd Pops.

Ideal for the aforementioned gatherings, Yordt envisions the building at 216 Main Street as a prime retail location for those who want to offer one-time or sporadic retail events, much like this weekend’s Home for the Holidays event, which will feature a number of unique holiday gifts offered by local merchants from 9 AM to 1 PM. During this time, Odd Pops will also serve as the location for the Knox Blocks Foundation’s Cookie Walk, where over 25 types of cookies are expected to be offered for purchase. Be sure to check out the special Cookie Contest and learn who has the Best Tasting Cookie, the Best Cookie Presentation and Most Creative Cookie.

At Odd Pops, not only can it be used to host parties and events for family and friends, but it will also be available for business meetings, pop up shops and craft shows. There may be a fund-raising event there one day and an art gallery on-site the next. Don’t be surprised to find a cafe for a day! As Yordt say, “You never really know what might Pop Up!”

The Odd Pops concept has been in the works for a very long time. With several years experience as an event coordinator, restaurant owner and promoter, it was only natural for Yordt to create an opportunity to combine those passions into a fun-filled business that allows her to help area renters host memorable events.

​More than just a space that can be configured in any number of ways, Odd Pops offers full-service event planning for those interested. Simply contact Yordt to discuss the particulars and she can take it from there.

Don’t have time to do the set-up, tear-down or clean-up? Would you like to effectively promote your event but are not sure where to start? Interested is custom invitations, centerpieces or party favors, Odd Pops offers all these services. For more information, call for facility, design and promotion fees.

As Yordt looks to the immediate future, she hopes to have the ability to cater and offer food on-site at Odd Pops by early Spring, along with hosting game nights, craft classes, pop-up retail and tea sales.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – SATURDAY DECEMBER 1

6 AM: Lions Club Waffle Breakfast begins at the Community Center

9 AM – 1 PM: Christmas crafts at Hawkins Memorial Library. The library has all the supplies for a great morning

9 AM – 1 PM: Cookie Walk, Cookie Contest and holiday shopping at Odd Pops. Traditional holiday crafts and scavenger hunt at the LPC FFA Historical & Ag Museum

11:30 AM: Meet Santa Claus in front of Hawkins Memorial Library when he arrives by fire truck, courtesy of La Porte City Fire and Rescue. Children can visit with Santa from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, while parents order keepsake pictures taken by Photographic Images by Georgia, and purchase the book Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish from author Ruth Anne Schneck