Boating and outdoor enthusiasts will get the first look of summer at the 31st Annual Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show, presented by Ford, January 18-20 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Marine and recreational vehicle dealers will showcase the state’s largest indoor showroom of dealers and new models. More exhibits and special performances for families and anglers will also be featured and are included with admission to the show.

Boat and RV displays will be featured by over 25 dealers at the Iowa Boat & RV Show. Attendees can shop hundreds of new models at pre-season prices and take advantage of last chance close-out units. Special financing, deferred payments, free option upgrades, extended warranties and other manufacturer incentives and rebates will be offered by many dealers at the show.

Boaters will find pontoons, tritoons, runabouts, ski boats, center consoles, deck boats and personal watercraft. A wide variety of fishing boats will satisfy anglers of all types. Area paddlers can shop kayaks and canoes. A wide selection of stationary docks, floating docks and boat lifts will be on display. Additional marine exhibits include motors, covers, boat repair, marine service and water toys. Pontoons and tritoons remain extremely popular and shoppers will see a full range from smaller fishing units to tritoons powered by up to 400 horsepower outboard motors and twin engines. New Features include windshields, wake towers, entertainment layouts, multiple furniture layouts and LED lighting. More fiberglass pleasure boats now feature outboard motors versus the tradition stern drive power. New technology, pricing and performance have made this a top choice among boaters. Mercury marine has unveiled a new line of four-stroke outboards in the 175-300 horsepower range with features for the active boater like adaptive speed control and active trim while achieving superior fuel economy.

RV enthusiasts can shop an expanded selection of recreational vehicles showcased by eastern Iowa dealers. This is a one-stop experience to compare models, floor plans and features of light-weight campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and class A & C motorhomes. Popular features include multiple slide-outs and exterior kitchen and storage options. A lifestyle trend that is spurring demand is that RV’s make it easier to take more frequent weekend getaways or mini-vacations that accommodate busy family schedules, according to surveys by the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

More exhibits at the Iowa Boat, RV, & Vacation Show include campgrounds, family resorts, U.S. and Canadian fishing camps, Lake Michigan sportfishing charters, and tourism destinations. Truck enthusiasts can shop bed liners, toppers, covers, and other accessories. Tow vehicles and golf cars will also be featured. Fishing tackle will be offered at this year’s show with everything for ice fishing and those getting ready for spring action.

Special Feature is Cedar Falls native and traveling magician, Kevin Barnes. Kevin will perform an amazing levitation act with a volunteer along with some slight of hand acts, 360 degree optical illusion and other bits of fun sure to be a hit with family audiences. Kevin has been performing in Arizona for the past few years and has over 11,000 performances at the Excalibur Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. He is an amazing illusionist and magician who has mastered audience participation and is a true showman. He’s appeared on many a stage both nationally and internationally, including events for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, Theaters in Hong Kong and Singapore and was contracted by the U.S. Embassy for 24 shows in Copenhagen, Denmark. Shows will be held on the upper north concourse of the UNI-Dome and are included in the price of admission.

Fishing Seminars will offer anglers tips on bass, walleye, and ice fishing. Tony Roach will cover open water and ice tactics for walleye fishing Saturday and Sunday. Roach is a well-respected fishing guide, tournament angler and outdoor communicator, spending close to 300 days on the open water and ice annually. “Tackle” Terry Tuma will cover panfishing through the ice and open water Friday and Saturday. Along with being a fishing communicator, he is a 2017 inductee in the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame and a member of the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. Cedar Valley tournament bass anglers Andy Sommerfelt and Cole Herb will share bass fishing tips all three days.