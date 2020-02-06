With tax filing season upon us, the Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of the many resources available and recent changes at the Department that can assist taxpayers with filing their tax return.

The Department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS on January 27th. This is because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30th.

The redesigned Department website — tax.iowa.gov — is a good starting point to find tax guidance, new forms, and answers to all kinds of tax questions. Improvements to the site include better navigation, improved search functions, and responsive design which adjusts to the user’s device and screen size.

Filing Made Easy explains the filing process in three simple steps including information on how to file, tips to avoid common mistakes, and provides additional details regarding the status of a refund.

The website is just one of several improvements the Department made over the past few months to provide better customer service to taxpayers and tax professionals. These include:

– Establishing a time frame of 30-45 days for processing refunds.

– Enhancing the technology of the phone system, including an automated service to check the status of your refund.

– Extending the hours taxpayer specialists are on the phone assisting customers and adding Department employees to the phones during especially busy times.

– Extending the hours front desk is open to help walk-in customers.

Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen said the Department is committed to helping Iowans understand and comply with their tax obligations.

“Department employees understand that they serve the people of this great state,” Paulsen said, “and they take that obligation very seriously.” Paulsen added that continuing to improve the customer experience will remain a top priority with the Department.

There are multiple ways to contact the Department:

Website: tax.iowa.gov

Phone: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

515-281-3114 or 800-367-3388

Email: idr@iowa.gov