The Iowa DNR is unveiling the latest innovative technology available at your fingertips when it comes to hunting and fishing licenses.

The new system, Go Outdoors Iowa, launched in February 2019 and makes it easier and more convenient for hunters and anglers to purchase licenses, manage profile information, apply for quota hunts, and report harvests.

“We are excited to implement a modern technology solution that not only brings efficiencies to the agency, but also provides so many added values and benefits for our users,” said Alex Cross, DNR Customer Service and Licensing Supervisor.

Public users will be able to log-in to their customer profile from anywhere with a cellular/internet connection to edit customer details, purchase new licenses, reprint licenses, set up license auto-renew, report a harvest, and submit quota hunt applications.

The Go Outdoors Iowa app, downloadable for free through the App Store or Google Play Store, allows users to purchase and access their hunting and fishing licenses from anywhere, anytime via mobile devices, as well as renew licenses, view hunting regulations, report harvests and view current sunrise/sunset times.

A new collectible hard card is available for purchase in two different designs—a largemouth bass or a pheasant—created by native Iowa artist Bruce Gordon. The durable hard card costs $5 and will include purchased licenses printed on the back for the year. The cards are available to purchase online or in person and will be mailed out after purchase. New designs on the hard card will be unveiled each year.

The new licensing system is accessible, as well as additional information, by visiting https://www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa. Customer may continue to visit any license agent location to purchase their licenses and permits.