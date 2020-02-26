As the state’s 2020 legislative sessions begins, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is joining with The Iowa Food Bank Association to request sales tax exemption for Iowa Food Banks. Four of Iowa’s six Food Banks, including The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Riverbend Food Bank, Food Bank of the Siouxland Inc, and Food Bank of Iowa, are asking Iowans to contact their state representatives to voice their support, and call upon their elected officials to vote in favor of sales tax exemption for the major non-profit food banks serving Iowa.

If bi-partisan support for this rule passes both Iowa chambers, Iowa’s food banks are estimated to save approximately $250,000 in sales tax savings the first year alone, which is worth more than 1.3 million meals of purchasing power. The sales tax exemption is for goods and services expenses that food banks incur to feed the more than 340,000 Iowans across the state, such as trucks, gas, office supplies, coolers, freezers, pest control and other required costs.

“The impact from passing a measure like this would be unprecedented in Iowa’s legislative history,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

“Iowa’s six food banks are responsible for distributing more than 33 million meals across Iowa in the last year alone. A $250,000 in savings would enable food banks to make more than 1.3 million more meals available to distribute and would begin impacting our communities immediately. Continuing to force food banks to pay sales tax is no different than penalizing these charities because they are giving things away for free.”

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the Iowa Food Bank Association and the other Food Banks serving Iowa are asking the public to contact their elected officials, encouraging them to vote in favor of sales tax exemption for food banks.

Iowans can sign a petition to show their support for Food Banks to receive sales tax exemption at https://www.change.org/1millionmoremeals.

Visit www.iowafba.org for more information on how to help Food Banks become sales tax exempt.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is an equal opportunity provider, and is in charge eight programs that serve the community. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education. The Food Bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.