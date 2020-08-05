Sales Tax Holiday: The following items (priced at under $100 each) are exempt from sales tax at retail stores in Iowa on August 7 and 8, 2020. For a complete list of taxable and exempt items of clothing and shoes, logon to https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.

2020 tax exempt items: adult diapers; aerobic clothing; antique clothing; aprons, household; athletic socks; baby bibs, clothes, diapers, receiving blankets; bandanas; bathing suits, caps, cover-ups; belts; bibs; blouses; boots, general purpose; bow ties; bowling shirts; bras; bridal apparel, sold not rented; camp clothing; caps and hats, including sports; chef’s uniforms, children’s novelty costumes; choir and altar clothing; clerical vestments; coats and wraps; corsets and corset laces; costumes, sold not rented; coveralls; cowboy boots; diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable); dresses; dress gloves, shoes; ear muffs; footlets; formal clothing, sold not rented; fur coats and stoles; galoshes; garters and garter belts; girdles, bras, and corsets; gloves (generally), such as dress, garden, leather and work; golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants; graduation caps and gowns, sold not rented; gym suits and uniforms; hats; hiking boots; hooded shirts and sweatshirts; hosiery, including support hosiery, including support hosiery; insoles; jackets; jeans; jerseys for other than athletic wear; jogging apparel, bras; knitted caps, hats; lab coats; leather clothing; leg warmers; leotards and tights; lingerie; martial arts attire; men’s formal wear, sold not rented; neckwear, including ties and scarves; nightgowns and night shirts; overshoes and rubber shoes; pajamas; pants; panty hose; ponchos; prom dresses; raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos; receiving blankets for babies; religious clothing; riding pants; robes; rubber pants; rubber thongs, flip-flops; running shoes without cleats; sandals; scarves; scout uniforms; shawls and wraps; shirts; shoe inserts and laces; shoes without cleats; shoulder pads for dresses, jackets, etc.; shorts; skirts; slacks; sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas; slippers; slips; sneakers; socks; stockings; support hose; suspenders; sweatshirts; sweaters; swim suits, trunks; tennis skirts, dresses, shoes; ties; tights; trousers; tuxedos, but not cufflinks and rentals; underclothes; underpants; undershirts; uniforms for work and school; veils; vests, general, to wear with suits; walking shoes; windbreakers; work clothes and uniforms.