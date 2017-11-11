The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University has awarded more than 2,250 scholarships to students for the 2017-18 academic year.

The college and its departments award more than $3 million in scholarships each year. Students interested in applying for scholarships should go to https://www.scholarships.cals.iastate.edu for more information and deadlines.

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has the third largest undergraduate student body among agricultural colleges in the nation with 5,333 students. Enrollment is 62 percent higher than 10 years ago.

Along with strong scholarship support for freshmen, transfer students and current undergraduate and graduate students, the college continues to attract a record number of students and maintain high placement rates for its graduates.

Scholarship awards for the 2017-18 academic year were presented to:

Brandon: Sarah Vandewalle, Portia A. Goke Scholarship in Memory of Alvin W. Goke; Keri Webster, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

Buckingham: Aubree Beenken, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Madison Howard, Carl & Marjory Hertz Family Scholarship

Dysart: Kristen Lowe, Roger Bruene Scholarship in Agriculture; Cole Moody, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship

La Porte City: Wyatt Samuelson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Payton Sash, Agriculture General Scholarship