School’s out for the summer and so are summer savings for the Fair! Plan now to find your Fair Favorites at an affordable price, August 8-18. Discounted admission tickets, family fun packs and Thrill Park ride wristbands are on sale now.

Advance Admission – Enjoy all the Fair has to offer at a discount. The advanced admission offer is the lowest admission price available and must be purchased before opening day, August 8.

• Adult advance admission tickets $8 (ages 12 and older; $12 at the gate)

• Child advance admission tickets $4 (ages 6-11; $6 at the gate)

• Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day

Adult and children’s advance admission tickets are available for purchase online at iowastatefair.org now. In July, tickets can be purchased in person at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drug, Fareway, Price Chopper, Cash Saver Stores and the Iowa State Fair ticket office starting July 8.

Family Fun Pack – This value-packed deal includes specials on select rides and food. It’s a $35.50 value for just $20! Family Fun Packs include a reloadable ride wristband with 5 credits, 1 snakes alive or train exhibit pass, 1 kids bungee, zip line or krazy mouse pass, 1 Ye Old Mill ticket, 1 Giant Slide ticket, 2 Sky Glider tickets and $5 in food coupons. Purchase vouchers online at iowastatefair.org (online processing fees apply). Fair admission must be purchased separately, only available through August 8, while supplies last.

Thrill Park Ride Wristbands – Save money rides at the Fair by purchasing your unlimited ($36) or advanced ($25) ride wristbands at a discount before August 8. Wristbands can be used in Thrill Ville and Thrill Town at the Iowa State Fair, and advanced wristbands vouchers can be purchased online at iowastatefair.org.