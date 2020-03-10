When the newest annual bicycle ride event crossing the state of Iowa makes is maiden trek across the state, La Porte City will be one of the towns along the way to host the thousands of riders expected to participate.

Billed as “the ultimate cycling experience, a seven-day bicycle ride full of the great Iowa hospitality,” Iowa’s Ride will visit small towns and communities across the state of Iowa. The week-long ride will be planned and coordinated by the staff that has organized RAGBRAI for the past 16 years as well as hosted the popular PIGTAILS, the BACooN Ride and BIG ROVE cycling events.

The inaugural Iowa’s Ride will take place July 12-18. Like RAGBRAI, which last rolled through La Porte City in 2015, the ride will span the state of Iowa. Held the week before RAGBRAI, Iowa’s Ride differs in that its route travels east to west, beginning in Dubuque and concluding in Rock Rapids. Riders will visit La Porte City on Tuesday, July 14, the third day of the ride, which will begin in Vinton.

Organizers’ initial estimates are for approximately 5,000 riders to participate in the first annual Iowa’s Ride, a significant number to be sure, though far short of the 20,000 or so riders that visited La Porte City five years ago.

With the announcement of the ride’s complete route having just been released, there are many logistics that will need to be worked out in the coming weeks. With La Porte City’s Main Street Reconstruction Project expected to be well underway, local officials are confident that a route through town can be established that offers the same level of hospitality RAGBRRAI riders enjoyed in 2015 while avoiding the construction taking place on Main Street.