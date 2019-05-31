Iowa Public Television (IPTV) will provide online and on-air coverage of the 2019 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase on Iptv.org and Facebook Monday, June 3 beginning at 7 PM. A two-hour highlights special of the event will air on statewide IPTV Friday, June 28 at 8:30 PM.

Each year, some of Iowa’s most talented high school students bring incredible musical theater performances to local and high school stages across the state. Iowa Public Television is proud to present a showcase of these award-winning school musicals, featuring hundreds of student performers representing 77 participating Iowa high schools, including Union High School.

Each year over 5,000 students are impacted through the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (IHSMTA) program, a year-long signature Des Moines Performing Arts community initiative. Throughout the year, theater professionals travel across the state to review high school musical productions, helping teachers and students enhance their talents and their schools’ theater programs.

The program culminates with the IHSMTA Showcase held at the Des Moines Civic Center. Based on reviewer scores and nominations, outstanding musicals and performers are invited to share highlights from their productions, create interschool medleys under the direction of Broadway professionals and receive awards for the various elements of their musicals. IPTV’s broadcast will conclude with the announcement of the Triple Threat Award. The two recipients of this award win the honor of representing Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City.

Support for Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase on IPTV is provided by the Daniel & Ann Krumm Charitable Trust and the Gilchrist Foundation.

Learn more at Iptv.org.